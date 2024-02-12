Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) versus Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Head to Head Comparison

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Free Report) and Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ascend Wellness and Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascend Wellness -8.95% -27.55% -4.95% Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -67.01% -53.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ascend Wellness and Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascend Wellness $405.93 million 0.85 -$80.90 million ($0.23) -7.22 Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A N/A -$56.80 million ($1.88) -2.35

Volatility and Risk

Mind Medicine (MindMed) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ascend Wellness. Ascend Wellness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mind Medicine (MindMed), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Ascend Wellness has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ascend Wellness and Mind Medicine (MindMed), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascend Wellness 0 1 1 0 2.50 Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 6 0 3.00

Ascend Wellness currently has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 65.66%. Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 432.88%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than Ascend Wellness.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.7% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Ascend Wellness shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mind Medicine (MindMed) beats Ascend Wellness on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. It owns, operates, and manages cannabis cultivation facilities and dispensaries in several states across the United States, including Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. The company's cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 24 retail locations. The company also sells its products through company-owned retail stores and third-party licensed retail cannabis stores. Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company also develops MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

