TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives $23.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.86.

Several analysts recently commented on FTI shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, ATB Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

NYSE FTI opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -239.25 and a beta of 1.62. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inceptionr LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 24,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 26,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 31,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

