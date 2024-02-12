Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.38.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Argus upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Cardinal Health

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,893,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,128,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,390,000 after buying an additional 1,862,291 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,559,000 after buying an additional 1,525,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,232.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,365,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,123,000 after buying an additional 1,262,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH opened at $104.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $111.40.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.74%.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Free Report

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.