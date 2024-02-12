Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Barclays

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DOX. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.60.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Amdocs stock opened at $89.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.20 and a 200-day moving average of $86.58. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $78.38 and a 52 week high of $99.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 37.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amdocs

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Amdocs by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter worth $321,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the third quarter worth $403,000. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 4.8% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Amdocs by 50.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 149,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,750,000 after purchasing an additional 49,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

See Also

