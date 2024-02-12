CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $300.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

CYBR has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $250.91.

CYBR stock opened at $281.31 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $120.11 and a 1-year high of $281.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.40 and its 200 day moving average is $187.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in CyberArk Software by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 14,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $4,080,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

