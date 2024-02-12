CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $300.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CYBR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $250.91.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $281.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.65 and a beta of 1.06. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $120.11 and a 12-month high of $281.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

