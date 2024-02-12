Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) PT Raised to $31.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Criteo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.60.

Get Criteo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRTO

Criteo Stock Performance

CRTO stock opened at $32.10 on Thursday. Criteo has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. Criteo had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $316.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,442 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $134,907.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,727 shares in the company, valued at $10,181,922.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $134,907.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,727 shares in the company, valued at $10,181,922.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $89,608.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,726.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,716 shares of company stock worth $265,469 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Criteo

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Criteo in the first quarter worth about $644,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Criteo by 78.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 31,410 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Criteo by 169.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Criteo by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Criteo by 72.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 70,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

(Get Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.