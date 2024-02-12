The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Raised to $45.00 at Citigroup

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CG. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.79.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG opened at $44.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.14. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $46.00.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.