StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $3.40 on Friday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $77.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3.97.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.30%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.