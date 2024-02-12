The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Barclays

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $44.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.77. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is -82.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,654,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,013,000 after buying an additional 5,993,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,573,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,900,000 after buying an additional 5,223,114 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,877,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,794 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,358,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3,186.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,287,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,376 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

