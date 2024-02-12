Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Lowered to C$45.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FTT. CIBC cut their price target on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised Finning International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price target on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$47.13.

Finning International Trading Up 3.1 %

Finning International Dividend Announcement

Shares of FTT stock opened at C$37.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.19. Finning International has a 12-month low of C$31.83 and a 12-month high of C$46.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Insider Activity at Finning International

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$36.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,420.00. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

