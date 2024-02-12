CIBC Raises Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Price Target to $52.00

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BN has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.35.

BN stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a PE ratio of 65.87 and a beta of 1.50. Brookfield has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $41.23.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $157,777.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,440,063.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,376,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,512. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 4,670.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 256.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

