BILL (NYSE:BILL) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BILL. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BILL from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on BILL from $149.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, October 20th. William Blair downgraded BILL from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.95.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $65.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.61 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.13 and its 200 day moving average is $89.93. BILL has a twelve month low of $51.94 and a twelve month high of $139.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $84,869.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,065.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 12,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $818,155.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,966,930.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $84,869.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $284,065.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,613 shares of company stock worth $1,863,557 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,719,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,203,000 after purchasing an additional 66,951 shares during the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC grew its position in BILL by 149.1% during the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 2,620,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,154,000 after buying an additional 1,568,188 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in BILL by 39.7% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,546,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,494,000 after buying an additional 723,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BILL by 25.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after buying an additional 324,354 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BILL by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,544,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,308,000 after buying an additional 19,378 shares during the period.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

