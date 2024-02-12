The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Target Price to $2.80

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.20 to $2.80 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BBD

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of BBD stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 45,641 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 1.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.