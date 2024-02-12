Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $120.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $175.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Albemarle from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $200.16.

NYSE:ALB opened at $115.78 on Friday. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $108.39 and a 1-year high of $293.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

