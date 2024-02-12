Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Earns Neutral Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their neutral rating on shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.25 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AYX. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $48.25 target price on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $48.25 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Get Alteryx alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Alteryx

Alteryx Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alteryx

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $47.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average of $38.91. Alteryx has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $70.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alteryx, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the analytics automation business in the United States and internationally. The company's analytics platform automates tasks for workers across the analytics value chain. Its analytics platform comprises Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a web-based environment; Alteryx Intelligence Suite, a solution that provides automated modeling, optical character recognition, and natural language processing; and Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.