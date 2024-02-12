Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on APO. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.82.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 2.3 %

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $109.93 on Friday. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $110.23. The stock has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 190.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 387,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 254,105 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 28.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 26,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 209,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,083,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth $426,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

