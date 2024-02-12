Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $46.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE:BAM opened at $40.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.13. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.79. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $41.22.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 53.03% and a net margin of 50.23%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 134.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAM. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,404,000 after buying an additional 20,309 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.