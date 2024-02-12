Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Susquehanna

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $127.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $72.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $106.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.47.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.08%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 122.2% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 113,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after buying an additional 62,543 shares during the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 730,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,320,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,175,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,211,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

