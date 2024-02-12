Dye & Durham (DND) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th.
Dye & Durham Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of TSE:DND opened at C$13.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.72. Dye & Durham has a 12-month low of C$7.46 and a 12-month high of C$22.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.28. The stock has a market cap of C$931.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.12.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Plantro Ltd. acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$576,600.00. 29.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Dye & Durham Company Profile
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
