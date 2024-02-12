Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) is set to release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect Krispy Kreme to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $407.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.68 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. On average, analysts expect Krispy Kreme to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Krispy Kreme stock opened at $13.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -52.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44. Krispy Kreme has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $16.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is -53.85%.

DNUT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 20th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNUT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 177.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,543,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 91.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,674,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 170.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,562,000 after purchasing an additional 745,480 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 123.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,187,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 655,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter worth about $5,177,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

