Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $48.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.05.

RBLX stock opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.60. Roblox has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 652.99% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $388,817.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,794,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,031,713.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 10,837 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $397,717.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 482,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,695,895.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $388,817.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,794,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,031,713.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,671,049 in the last 90 days. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Roblox by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Roblox by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 16,869 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $2,908,000. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

