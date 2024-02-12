AutoNation (AN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect AutoNation to post earnings of $4.87 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AutoNation Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of AN stock opened at $152.17 on Monday. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $120.26 and a 12-month high of $182.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,659,161 shares in the company, valued at $664,303,175.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,303,175.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $54,456,730.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,278,664 shares in the company, valued at $612,362,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 483,186 shares of company stock worth $69,331,092. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation
Analyst Ratings Changes
AN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.13.
Get Our Latest Analysis on AutoNation
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AutoNation
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.