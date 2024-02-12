ATS (TSE:ATS) Price Target Lowered to C$67.00 at TD Securities

ATS (TSE:ATS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ATS. Scotiabank cut ATS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$64.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ATS from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on ATS from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on ATS from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of ATS in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$66.14.

ATS Trading Down 1.9 %

ATS Company Profile

TSE:ATS opened at C$54.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$56.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.54. ATS has a 52 week low of C$45.64 and a 52 week high of C$64.80.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

