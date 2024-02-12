StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Get Ashford alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ashford

Ashford Trading Up 9.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AINC stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. Ashford has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashford Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.