Royal Bank of Canada Increases Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Price Target to C$18.00

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Acadian Timber from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Acadian Timber Stock Performance

Acadian Timber stock opened at C$17.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.97. The company has a market cap of C$292.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Acadian Timber has a 12 month low of C$15.40 and a 12 month high of C$18.69.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$23.82 million for the quarter. Acadian Timber had a net margin of 42.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Acadian Timber will post 0.7701095 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadian Timber Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Acadian Timber’s payout ratio is 49.36%.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

