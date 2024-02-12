ATS (TSE:ATS) Price Target Cut to C$73.00

ATS (TSE:ATS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ATS from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of ATS from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of ATS from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of ATS in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ATS from C$67.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$66.14.

TSE ATS opened at C$54.15 on Thursday. ATS has a 52 week low of C$45.64 and a 52 week high of C$64.80. The company has a market cap of C$5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.64.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

