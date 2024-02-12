Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Given a C$3.40 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$3.40 target price on Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Diversified Royalty Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Diversified Royalty stock opened at C$2.87 on Thursday. Diversified Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$2.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.40. The firm has a market cap of C$412.02 million, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.08.

Diversified Royalty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.33%.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Stratus Building Solutions, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

