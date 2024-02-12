Royal Bank of Canada Cuts BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$57.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BCE. Desjardins upped their price objective on BCE from C$57.50 to C$58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on BCE from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on BCE from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BCE from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on BCE from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$56.04.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.998 per share. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 175.00%.
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
