Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $36.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Confluent from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.42.

Get Confluent alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFLT

Confluent Stock Down 2.6 %

Insider Activity at Confluent

Shares of CFLT opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.74. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $165,929.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 417,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,091.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $165,929.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 417,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,091.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $63,401.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,134.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 439,216 shares of company stock worth $10,241,051. 22.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.