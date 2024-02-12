Unitil (UTL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect Unitil to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Unitil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UTL opened at $48.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.58. Unitil has a fifty-two week low of $41.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Unitil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is 58.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Unitil in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unitil

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Unitil by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil during the fourth quarter worth about $1,446,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Unitil by 26.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil during the third quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Unitil by 6.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

See Also

