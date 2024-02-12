Corsair Gaming (CRSR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corsair Gaming Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock opened at $13.24 on Monday. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average of $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.72.

In other news, COO Thi L. La sold 3,837 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $53,718.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 429.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 1,179.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRSR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

