Hydro One (TSE:H) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on H. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$39.00.
Hydro One Stock Up 0.3 %
Hydro One Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.11%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo bought 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$39.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,573.76. Insiders own 47.15% of the company’s stock.
Hydro One Company Profile
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.
