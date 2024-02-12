National Bankshares Boosts Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Price Target to C$6.00

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Rogers Sugar stock opened at C$5.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.84. The stock has a market cap of C$589.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.59. Rogers Sugar has a twelve month low of C$4.96 and a twelve month high of C$6.41.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of C$308.04 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Rogers Sugar will post 0.3998574 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Rogers Sugar’s payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

