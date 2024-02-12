Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$77.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$62.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$75.91.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SLF

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SLF opened at C$71.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$68.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$67.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 1.78. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$60.01 and a 52-week high of C$71.64.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. Research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7808349 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total value of C$1,114,000.40. In related news, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total transaction of C$8,732,956.17. Also, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total transaction of C$1,114,000.40. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.