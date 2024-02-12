Comparing Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) and CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF)

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) and CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Definitive Healthcare and CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Definitive Healthcare 0 7 3 0 2.30 CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus price target of $11.61, indicating a potential upside of 24.32%. Given Definitive Healthcare’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Definitive Healthcare is more favorable than CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Definitive Healthcare -73.75% 0.50% 0.34% CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Definitive Healthcare and CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Definitive Healthcare and CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Definitive Healthcare $222.65 million 4.88 -$7.22 million ($1.62) -5.77 CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A C$0.56 67.40

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Definitive Healthcare. Definitive Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.3% of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Definitive Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Definitive Healthcare beats CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution. The company's platform consists of various functional areas, such as sales, marketing, clinical research and product development, strategy, talent acquisition, and physician network management. It serves biopharmaceutical and medical device companies, healthcare information technology companies, and healthcare providers; and other diversified companies comprising staffing firms and commercial real estate companies, financial institutions, and other organizations in the healthcare ecosystem. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions. Its Pharmacy Information Systems segment develop and sell administrative and billing related software applications, which includes procuring and shipping, managing and controlling inventory, planning, performing, and monitoring retail activities for pharmacies. Hospital Information Systems segment develop and sells of clinical and administrative solutions for inpatient sector; healthcare services to acute care hospitals, rehabilitation centers, welfare institutions, multi-location hospital networks, healthcare regions, regional care organizations, medical laboratories, and radiologists. The Consumer & Health Management Information Systems segment provides software interfaces for data exchange, portals for retrieving data from the German outpatient healthcare market, medical decision support tools, medication and treatment databases for healthcare service providers, solutions for the insurance industry, and digital healthcare applications, consumer portals, and mobile apps; and operates telematics infrastructure business, which offers secure links, as well as security solutions for service providers. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Koblenz, Germany.

