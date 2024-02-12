Head-To-Head Review: Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) & Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) and Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Coupang and Delivery Hero, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Coupang alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupang 0 4 1 0 2.20 Delivery Hero 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coupang presently has a consensus target price of $20.79, suggesting a potential upside of 43.75%. Given Coupang’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Coupang is more favorable than Delivery Hero.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

72.0% of Coupang shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Coupang shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Coupang and Delivery Hero’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupang $20.58 billion 1.26 -$92.04 million $0.24 60.25 Delivery Hero N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Delivery Hero has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coupang.

Profitability

This table compares Coupang and Delivery Hero’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupang 1.86% 16.09% 4.14% Delivery Hero N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Coupang beats Delivery Hero on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coupang

(Get Free Report)

Coupang, Inc., together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. The company also offers Rocket Fresh, which offers fresh groceries; Coupang Eats, a restaurant ordering and delivery services; and Coupang Play, an online content streaming services, as well as advertising products. It also performs operations and support services in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, and China. Coupang, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Delivery Hero

(Get Free Report)

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.