Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Loop Capital lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, December 18th.

PARA opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PARA. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

