Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Receives $13.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.78.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Shares of ARHS opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18.

In related news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $699,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 378,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,531,012.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 4,446,659 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $37,307,469.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,277,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,008,585.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,531,012.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,523,389 shares of company stock valued at $38,022,523. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arhaus during the third quarter valued at $17,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arhaus by 61.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,059,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,450,000 after buying an additional 1,159,856 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arhaus during the third quarter valued at $6,016,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at $5,976,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Arhaus by 120.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,035,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after buying an additional 565,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

