Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Receives $23.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

PHAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.3 %

PHAT stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $17.02.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.19. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $29,999,994.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,755,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,420,222.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $48,879.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,698 shares in the company, valued at $764,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $29,999,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,755,583 shares in the company, valued at $30,420,222.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Stories

