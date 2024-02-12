CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.43.

CNMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CONMED from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CONMED from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CONMED from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $86.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.59. CONMED has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $138.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $252,839.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,925.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in CONMED by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in CONMED by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 210,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,581,000 after buying an additional 10,396 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CONMED by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,855,000.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

