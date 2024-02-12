Analysts Set STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Price Target at $38.00

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on STAG. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

In other STAG Industrial news, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $497,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,030.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,101,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $497,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,030.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,333,708. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 121.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STAG opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.20. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 145.10%.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

