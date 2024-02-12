MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

MELI has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 0.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MercadoLibre

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,742.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.16, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $1,063.02 and a 1-year high of $1,800.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,643.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,438.15.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 500.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

