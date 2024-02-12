Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Geospace Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Geospace Technologies Trading Down 16.4 %

Shares of GEOS opened at $11.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93. Geospace Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $17.09.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 17.42%.

Institutional Trading of Geospace Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEOS. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

