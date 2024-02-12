TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Alembic Global Advisors cut TransDigm Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $1,180.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,080.07.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TDG stock opened at $1,119.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,031.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $935.91. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $686.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,155.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 30.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total value of $3,066,870.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,244. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Michael Lisman sold 12,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.51, for a total value of $11,970,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,250.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total value of $3,066,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,560 shares of company stock worth $153,407,756. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 99.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

