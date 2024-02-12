Kellanova (NYSE:K) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Kellanova from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kellanova from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.36.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on K

Kellanova Stock Performance

NYSE K opened at $53.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $72.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $4,394,922.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,009,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,491,854.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 700,200 shares of company stock worth $37,956,286. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kellanova

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kellanova during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,184,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,611,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,990,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,485 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,890,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,922 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,392,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kellanova

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.