Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Trading Up 2.4 %

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBR. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 207,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,267,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,704,000 after acquiring an additional 208,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

