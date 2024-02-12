Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $96.37 on Friday. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $90.80 and a fifty-two week high of $131.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 51.12%.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,945,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $1,363,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,643,826. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,945,552.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,351,440. 5.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Insperity in the second quarter worth $647,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 2,100.0% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 387.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

