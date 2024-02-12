Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Insperity Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $96.37 on Friday. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $90.80 and a fifty-two week high of $131.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.
Insperity Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 51.12%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Insperity in the second quarter worth $647,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 2,100.0% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 387.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insperity Company Profile
Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Insperity
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.