ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Trading Down 15.5 %

NASDAQ OBSV opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.68. ObsEva has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ObsEva

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in ObsEva by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,750,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 173,455 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 54,142.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 483,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

