New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $8.50. DA Davidson also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

NYCB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut New York Community Bancorp from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush restated an underperform rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New York Community Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.50 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.29.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 16.9 %

NYCB opened at $4.90 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.01%.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi purchased 11,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at $307,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Lee Matthew Smith acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,440,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,766.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi purchased 11,310 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 186,310 shares of company stock worth $775,627. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $371,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,451,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 163.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,399,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 868,943 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 6.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,587,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after buying an additional 100,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 17.9% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 23,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

